Princess Diana Has Been Played by 10 Actresses on TV and Film

Diana, Princess of Wales, would have turned 60 on Thursday, and her sons are commemorating the occasion by erecting a statue of their mother in London.

The statue was commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017. It will be displayed in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, but her legacy lives on thanks to her influence as a member of the British royalty in the 1980s and 1990s.

She’s been represented in television and movies a number of times because she’s become such a well-known figure in British history. The following is a list of ten actresses that have portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales on screen.

Catherine Oxenberg, author of “Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After” (1982) and “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana” (1982). (1992)

Oxenberg is the only actress on this list who has played Diana twice, and she is also a real-life member of the royal family.

Howard Oxenberg and Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia are the parents of the former Dynasty star.

Oxenberg made her acting debut as Princess Diana in the 1982 made-for-TV film The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana, before reprising the role in Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After, which chronicled the breakup of her relationship with Prince Charles.

‘Diana: Her True Story’ by Serena Scott Thomas (1993)

Serena Scott Thomas has the distinction of portraying a member of the British royal family as well as a Bond girl on film.

Diana: Her True Story, a limited series based on an Andrew Morton novel, starred the British actress in the lead role.

In The World Is Not Enough, she played Dr. Molly Warmflash opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Julie Cox – ‘Princess in Love’ (1996)

English actress Julie Cox played the royal in Princess in Love which was adapted from the book by James Hewitt, the army captain who had an affair with Diana. As a result, the TV movie has more of a focus on Hewitt’s role in Diana’s story.

Cox went on to star in The Oxford Murders, Children of Dune and Byron.

Amy Seccombe – ‘Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess’ (1998)

Playing Princess Diana was one of only two roles. This is a brief summary.