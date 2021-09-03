Prince William intervened in Kabul to save an Afghan officer and his ten family members.

Prince William intervened personally to ensure that an Afghan officer and his family of ten were evacuated from Kabul.

The officer was apparently known to the Duke of Cambridge during his time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan last month, Prince William received word that a friend was trapped in the country and needed to be evacuated to the United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh instructed his equerry, Naval officer Rob Dixon, to make some calls on his behalf to verify that the former cadet and his family were secure.

Dixon was apparently successful in reaching the relevant person and ensuring that the officer and a family group of more than ten people were safely removed.

Prince William, who is now 39 years old, attended the military academy in Berkshire, England, when he was 23 years old. In 2006, he received his diploma from the university.

Former paratrooper Major Andrew Fox lauded his actions in rescuing his former friend.

“It’s completely consistent with what we learn in the Army about values, commitment, and respect for others, and all that nice stuff. The Fox told The Telegraph, “We’re trained to aid when we can.”

“People would do anything to get out because the situation was so chaotic and, frankly, mismanaged.”

Meanwhile, General Sir Richard Barrons, the former chief of the United Kingdom’s Joint Forces Command, told the newspaper that many other veterans acted for the same reason, ensuring the safe withdrawal of officers from Kabul.

“It would have been terrible if you had known someone was in need and they had directly appealed to you, but you did nothing,” he remarked.

“It’s a perfectly fair action to take. Nobody in our group demanded that anyone be on the first plane out. We merely double-checked that they were in the system.”

Since August 13, the United Kingdom has evacuated almost 15,000 people from Afghanistan.

The Taliban issued a threat on August 24 that they “won’t let” Afghans be evacuated from the country when US soldiers leave on August 31.

Many former Afghan officials and activists who are wanted by the Taliban are now planning their escape utilizing underground hideouts. This is a condensed version of the information.