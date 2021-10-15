Prince William has the “wrong idea” about space travel, according to William Shatner.

Prince William’s rejection of space flight has prompted William Shatner to comment, claiming that the British royal has “got the wrong notion.”

The Duke of Cambridge was heard this week criticizing space tourism initiatives led by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, and urging the billionaires to instead work to “fix this world.”

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds focussed on trying to restore this planet, not trying to find the next location to go and live,” Prince William said in an interview with the BBC.

“I think that ultimately is what sold it for me—that focusing on this [planet]rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of answers for the future is rather vital,” he continued.

His remarks were made one day after Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to journey into space when he flew from Texas aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard 18 rocket ship.

Shatner addressed Prince William’s remarks in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that aired on Thursday.

“He’s a charming Englishman.” “One day, he’ll be King of England,” Shatner said. “He’s a nice, compassionate, well-educated gentleman, but he’s got it all wrong.” “The purpose here isn’t to go, ‘Yeah, look at me,'” he continued. ‘I’m floating in space.’ The landing that took up all of that… energy and caused people to look and say, ‘Oh, look at that.’ No.

“I would tell the prince—and I hope the prince receives the message—that this is a first step toward moving industry up there, so that all those polluting businesses, particularly those that produce electricity, can be removed from Earth.”

“We have all the technology, including rockets, to get the stuff up there… You can create a base 250 to 280 miles above the Earth and send that energy down here, where it is caught, used, and stored. It only takes someone as wealthy as Jeff Bezos to say, ‘Let’s go up there.'” Shatner continued, “The prince is missing the point.” “The point is that these are the first steps to show people how important it is. This is a condensed version of the information.