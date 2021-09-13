Prince Harry will rekindle his friendship with Jill Biden, but this time for the US Warrior Games.

Prince Harry and Jill Biden will digitally reconnect to recognize athletes competing in The Warrior Games, a U.S. veterans tournament that inspired the duke to launch his own comparable competition.

The Duke of Sussex and the First Lady had met before, although it was usually to support his Invictus Games competition for injured servicemen and women.

When the two meet to recognize athletes in the Warrior Games, he will be supporting the American military community.

They’ll take part in a virtual event for competitors, their families, and caregivers on September 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

For the first time in eight years, Harry was supposed to attend the 2021 competition, but it was canceled due to COVID.

The prince has only attended the Warrior Games once, in 2013, the same year he returned from a combat mission in Afghanistan.

When he claimed it was “such a fantastic idea by the Americans that it had to be stolen,” he was pretty candid about the influence it had on him.

That remark was made in 2014 during the introduction of Invictus, a tournament for wounded or disabled service members, both veterans and active duty troops.

He was on his way out of the army and into life as a full-time working royal at the moment.

It was also during this time that he said he finally started processing the trauma of Princess Diana’s death.

It’s become an important aspect of Harry’s work both inside and beyond the royal family, and it’s the focus of his debut Netflix film, Heart of Invictus.

The event could be an occasion for the prince to connect with America’s armed forces.

He joined other charity veterans. In November, the Mission continues to distribute lunch kits to children in Los Angeles.

The Warrior Games will provide him with an opportunity to demonstrate his support for the US military on a larger platform, at a time when Afghanistan war veterans are being shaken by the country’s exit.

