Prince Harry supports a report accusing Facebook of censoring journalists.

Prince Harry has joined calls for Congress to provide protection to journalists who investigate Facebook and Instagram.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex took part in an Aspen Institute inquiry investigating internet lying.

The outcome was an 80-page report with a slew of suggestions, including protection for journalists whose research on Facebook or Instagram was halted.

Numerous allusions to Congress taking action and even securing public financing for an independent agency targeted at fighting misinformation can be found throughout the paper.

A former working royal’s call for political intervention is noteworthy.