Prince Harry refutes the allegations. After Queen’s death, he is working on his second book.

Prince Harry has denied reports that he is working on a second biography, which will be released when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was working on a second memoir, which will be published after the Queen’s death by Penguin Random House.

Prince Harry was also said to have inked a four-book agreement with the publishers.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokeswoman for the Duke of Sussex dismissed any suggestions of a second memoir, calling the rumors “false media reports.”

They also stated that Prince Harry is working on only one memoir, which would be released in late 2022.

On Monday, Penguin Random House announced the book’s plans.

The publisher describes the biography, which the duke is penning with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, as “an personal and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and powerful global figures of our time.”

“For the first time, Prince Harry will give a clear account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have shaped him,” they stated.

This is breaking news! Penguin Random House is delighted to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will release a book in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/OhcMODcIQp

July 19, 2021 — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks)

According to the BBC, the duke discussed his plans to publish the book with the royal family before publicizing the news.

Prince Harry “would not be expected to acquire clearance for the initiative from Buckingham Palace,” according to a representative for the network.

The book deal’s financial parameters have not been revealed, but Penguin Random House has stated that the duke will donate the revenues to charity.

According to the publisher, the book will provide insight into Prince Harry’s childhood, military service, and experiences as a husband and father.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both physically and figuratively, and my aim is that by telling my story—the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, the highs and lows, This is a condensed version of the information.