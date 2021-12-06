Prince Harry is disappointed that he has been linked to the crisis that has engulfed his father.

Prince Harry expressed alarm about a Saudi donor at the core of Prince Charles’ charity’s cash-for-honors scandal.

Michael Fawcett, the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive, resigned after allegations that he promised assistance in obtaining a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for charitable donations.

Between 2014 and 2018, an internal investigation discovered “coordination” between Fawcett and “fixers” over honors nominations.

After revelations in The Sunday Times revealed that Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity got £50,000 in 2013, he was pulled into the scandal.

According to the publication, Harry met Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz at a pub, posed for photographs, and discussed holding a charity auction or thank you dinner, which never happened.

In a statement sent by his spokeswoman, the Duke of Sussex came out fighting, implying that he voiced concerns about the donor. There is no evidence that Harry gave Mahfouz assistance in obtaining a knighthood or citizenship.

“It’s sad that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has decided to fuel conjecture by being deliberately ambiguous in an attempt to draw a false link between the Duke of Sussex and the CBE affair, of which he had no knowledge or involvement,” the statement stated.

“In 2015, the duke and his advisers, as well as his non-profit Sentebale, broke connections with Mr Mahfouz and his allies, refusing to accept any additional donations to Sentebale and canceling any plans for a fundraising event amid mounting worries about his motivations.”

“Nearly eight years ago, the duke had one scheduled encounter with this donor, did not introduce him to any members of the royal family, and indicated his reservations about the donor.”

The statement did not specify to whom he voiced his concerns, but the charges against Fawcett are based on discussions that took place after Harry claimed to have severed connections with Mahfouz.

With an external investigation by the Scottish charities commission still ongoing, if the duke told his father about the donor in 2015, it would put even more pressure on the future king.

A letter written by Fawcett two years later, in 2017, to an adviser to Mahfouz, who had given £1.5 million to The Prince’s Foundation, was previously revealed by The Mail on Sunday.

“In light of the ongoing and..” it said. This is a condensed version of the information.