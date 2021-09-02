Prince Harry is a “Man of Great Strength,” according to the actor who plays him in the Lifetime movie.

According to the actor portraying Prince Harry in a new Lifetime film, the duke has overcome a “lot of challenges” in his life and believes Meghan Markle has made him stronger.

Jordan Dean takes on one of the most tumultuous sagas in contemporary royal history, only months after Harry and Meghan dropped bombshells on the monarchy in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace got the green light in March, the same month as CBS’s prime-time tell-all.

Filming began in May in Vancouver, Canada, the same month that Harry’s mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which included fiery charges of “complete neglect” by the royals, was broadcast on Apple TV.

The film will now be released on September 6, bringing the network’s Harry and Meghan series to a third installment.

“There’s a responsibility you have to play a public figure, obviously in the spotlight since he was a small boy,” Dean told This website.

“I felt the responsibility once more, not to imitate or mimic him, but to try to capture the essence of him as a character and discover an emotional truth in the words.

“Some of the exact words they’ve stated in interviews and films are said by us. There’s some pressure there, but it’s in a good way.”

He claimed that in order to prepare for the role, he exploited existing knowledge in order to obtain insight into the character.

“The book is my gospel as an actor,” Dean told this publication. Some of it is based on what he has actually said. In general, I see him as a strong man who has overcome numerous challenges. I believe he has grown an inner strength as a result of the challenges he has endured. I believe Meghan has given him fresh strength.”

After a day of historical royal films, Lifetime will screen Escape From the Palace for the first time on Monday at 8 p.m.

William and Kate kicks off the binge at 1 p.m., followed by Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance at 3 p.m., and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal at 5.30 p.m.

In the most recent chapter, he co-stars with Sydney Morton, who plays. This is a condensed version of the information.