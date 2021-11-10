Prince Harry claims to have predicted a Capitol riot and has warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of a ‘coup’.

The Capitol insurgency was predicted by Prince Harry the day before, and he informed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, but he hasn’t “heard from him since.”

During a presentation at an online conference, the Duke of Sussex denounced disinformation on the internet and in the mainstream media. Re:Wired.

When asked if he had the opportunity to convey his point directly to the social media network, he said he had spoken with Twitter’s CEO.

According to Prince Harry, “Prior to January 6, Jack and I exchanged emails in which I cautioned him that his platform was permitting a coup to be hatched.

“It happened the day after that email was received, and I haven’t heard from him since.”

Trump supporters were publicly planning rallies in Washington, D.C. on the day Harry delivered his message, and Black churches were bracing for attacks.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Donald Trump said at a rally, implying that Vice President Mike Pence would interfere in the certification process.

After burning a Black Lives Matter flag from Asbury United Methodist Church, ProudBoys Chairman Enrique Tarrio was barred from entering D.C. by a judge on January 5.

Prior to the Capitol riots on January 6th, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, warned Twitter CEO @Jack Dorsey via email that “his platform was allowing a coup to be conducted.”” pic.twitter.com/LFDZPTPCZt https://t.co/xpBRCCFzlr pic.twitter.com/LFDZPTPCZt November 10, 2021 — WIRED (@WIRED) Tarrio stated of Parler in a statement released the same day as Harry’s email: “On January 6th, the ProudBoys will turn out in record numbers, but with a twist.

“We will not be dressed in our usual black and yellow. We’ll go unnoticed and work in smaller groups across downtown DC.” According to a Washington Post article published on January 5, “The hearing took place as supporters of President Trump’s phony claims that he won the presidential election began two days of protests in downtown Washington.

“In violation of District rules, far-right internet forums are inciting demonstrators to bring firearms on Wednesday, and D.C. police are giving extra protection to several Black churches.”

The ProudBoys had “turned up ready to fight,” according to the publication.

