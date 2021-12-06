Prince Harry claims that resigning might help with mental health two years after leaving the royal family.

After resigning from his royal obligations, Prince Harry said resignation may be a positive in employment that don’t “bring them joy.”

In January 2020, the Duke of Sussex announced that he would be leaving the role he was born into.

Since then, he’s struck relationships with Netflix and Spotify, joined Ethic, and been named chief impact officer of job coaching startup BetterUp.

In a Q&A with business magazine Fast Company, the prince was asked about “burnout and job resignations.”

According to Prince Harry, “Thanks to a conversation with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, I just realized that many of the job resignations you cite aren’t all terrible. In fact, it’s an indication that self-awareness is accompanied by a desire to change.

“Many people all across the world have been stuck in occupations that don’t make them happy, and they’re now prioritizing their mental health and happiness. This is a cause for celebration.” The remark comes after Prince Harry resigned down from his role as a working royal in March 2020, after completing his final public engagements.

He told Oprah Winfrey that Meghan’s experiences dealing with the British media influenced his decision. When asked if racism was a factor in his decision, Harry said, “It was a big part of it.” The pair “tried to make it work,” the prince said in his Apple TV documentary The Me You Can’t See, which was released in May. He stated, ” “Not only with traditional media, but also with social media platforms, it reached new heights. I was utterly powerless. I expected my family to assist, but every single request, warning, or other request was received with blank silence or complete disregard.

“We tried for four years to make it work. We did everything we could to stay there and finish the task, but Meghan was having trouble.” Harry made the decision to leave the British Army five years ago, in 2015, after 10 years in which he did two tours in Afghanistan.

Meghan Markle had been a working royal for two years when she and Prince Harry relocated to California in summer 2020, where they purchased a $14 million property in Montecito.

