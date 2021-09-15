Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Work Together for the First Time on a Magazine Cover.

The Time100 Influential People List included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, resulting in their first joint magazine cover shot.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s participation was announced today, on Harry’s 37th birthday (September 15).

On one of seven Time100 covers, the pair can be seen posing together, with Harry dressed in black and Meghan in white.

According to their Archewell website, they were “humbled” to be included on the list, which featured an image from the session with a handwritten note that read: “Each of us can influence our communities.” We can all make a difference in the world.”

They also have a write-up from José Andrés, a friend and charity partner with whom they collaborated on his World Central Kitchen project.

“For a young duke and duchess who have been gifted by birth and talent, yet burnt by celebrity, springing into action is not an easy choice,” Andrés added. It would be far better to bask in their good fortune while remaining silent.

“That is not who or what Harry and Meghan are.”

“In a society where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know,” he continued, “the duke and duchess have compassion for people they don’t know.” They don’t merely express their opinions. They rush into the fight.”

The nomination comes six months after Harry and Meghan’s shocking Oprah Winfrey appearance sparked a worldwide discussion on racism and mental health.

Before Archie was born, Meghan stated in the CBS prime-time special that one unnamed royal expressed concern about the color of her baby’s skin.

She also revealed that as a working member of the royal family, she had suicidal thoughts, while Harry claimed that the royals had cut him off financially.

They also founded their Archewell Foundation at the same time, which has partnered with a number of projects.

They have developed Community Relief Centers in Dominica, Puerto Rico, and Mumbai, India, in collaboration with World Central Kitchen.

During a discussion for Time100 last year, they also pushed Americans to vote in the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

In addition to being nominated, the duke and duchess also nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

“As the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization….Okonjo-Iweala took,” Harry and Meghan wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.