Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talked About Putting the Oprah Interview on Hold Because of Philip’s Health Book.

According to a biography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were prepared to postpone their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview if Prince Philip’s health had deteriorated.

When the Duke of Edinburgh was sent to hospital, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already taped the explosive tell-all that levied racist claims against an unnamed royal, according to Finding Freedom.

The couple was chastised in the press at the time for permitting the CBS prime time special to air while Philip was recovering from heart surgery and an illness.

After the broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II’s 73-year-old husband was released, but he died at Windsor Castle little over a month later, just over a month after the interview was televised to millions around the world.

“After news of his [Philip’s] health became public, there were negotiations with Harpo Productions about assuring that the broadcast would be postponed if things worsened,” a source told the writers.

In the re-released paperback version of their book, biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that Harry and Meghan agreed to meet with Oprah’s production firm, Harpo, on Thursday, February 11.

Before Philip was admitted to the hospital on February 17, Oprah had the weekend to prepare, with filming beginning the following week.

The transmission took place seven days after Philip’s surgery, on March 7, and the Duke was released on March 17.

Philip “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on April 9.

The press “were quick to accuse Harry and Meghan of insensitivity,” according to Finding Freedom.

Meghan’s victory in a privacy and copyright dispute against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday, according to Scobie and Durand.

“For those who were concerned about the timing of the interview itself, sources revealed the pair had planned to do it sooner but were advised to wait until Meghan’s case against The Mail on Sunday was resolved,” they wrote.

“On February 11, the pair told Oprah that they could finally sit down and tell their story in their own words after the judge read a successful verdict at London’s High Court.”

Finding Freedom was first published in hardback last summer, and its intimate portrayal of Harry and Meghan’s lives made international headlines. This is a condensed version of the information.