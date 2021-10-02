Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized more on social media than in the mainstream media.

According to research conducted for This website, mainstream media on both sides of the Atlantic discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more warmly than online last month.

Following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight with a trip of New York.

According to research conducted for This website by data intelligence firm Zignal Labs, 50 percent of mentions in British mainstream media outlets were favorable, compared to only 26% of internet remarks evaluated.

There were the same percentage of unfavorable allusions in both, 33 percent, but internet content was more neutral, 41 percent against 16 percent in the mainstream media.

In March, Harry told Oprah Winfrey how the pair left Britain to avoid the tabloid press’s prejudice.

In the United States, 44 percent of mainstream media mentions of Harry and Meghan were positive, compared to 28 percent on social media platforms, blogs, videos, and web forums.

Nearly half of online posts (49%) were neutral, compared to only 28% in the mainstream media.

In comparison to established media references to Harry and Meghan, 28 percent of posts on social and online media in the United States were disparaging.

When Harry and Meghan visited New York on September 23, the day with the most references to them (28,900), it was their first combined tour since leaving the royal service.

They met with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio that day, then went to Harlem on September 24 and spoke out against vaccine equity at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on September 25.

The publishing of a Time100 cover shot and their placement on the most influential people of 2021 list sparked another large rise in talk about the couple on September 15, garnering them 13,000 mentions.

Zignal Labs, a data intelligence firm, gathered 151,030 mentions from all sources over the month, including news, broadcast, Lexis Nexis’ data mining platform, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, blogs, videos, forums, and more.

Meghan told the Teenager Therapy podcast in October about her problem with internet trolling, which she described as “nearly unsurvivable.”

“I was told that in 2019, I was the most trolled male in the entire world,” she claimed. This is a condensed version of the information.