Prince Charles Pays a Visit to the House at the Center of the Cash-for-Honors Scandal.

Prince Charles has paid a visit to the residence where an aide allegedly offered to arrange a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi tycoon.

After charges in two British tabloids that he gave honors in exchange for donations to Dumfries House in Scotland, Michael Fawcett resigned for the third time.

The historic architectural jewel, erected in the 1750s by renowned Scottish neoclassicist master architect Robert Adam, received a £1.5 million ($2.1 million) donation from Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Charles paid a visit to the house, where he and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, revealed a knitted bridge artwork.

The occasion was a lot more pleasant than the rumours that have been swirling about the royal engagement.

Private communication was disclosed in The Sunday Times over the weekend, raising questions about whether Fawcett secured Mahfouz’s gifts in exchange for assistance in obtaining a CBE, which Charles personally granted in 2016.

The Mail on Sunday also published a letter written by Fawcett to Mahfouz’s aide on August 17, 2017.

“In light of His Excellency, Sheikh Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz’s continued and most recent generosity, I am delighted to confirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the application for Citizenship,” it said.

“I can also confirm that, in accordance with Her Majesty’s Honors Committee, we are willing to submit an application to enhance His Excellency’s honor from Honorary CBE to KBE.

“Both of these applications will be made in response to the Trust’s most recent and anticipated support, as well as his continuous engagement in the United Kingdom in general. I’m hoping that this affirmation is adequate to allow us to proceed.”