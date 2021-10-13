Prince Charles Isn’t Quite As Unpopular As You Might Believe.

Despite a cash-for-honors controversy that rocked his foundation, Prince Charles has maintained his popularity in the United Kingdom.

According to YouGov polls taken in the third quarter of 2021, the next-in-line to the throne is liked by 45 percent of the British populace and hated by 24 percent, giving him a net favorability of +21.

According to polls, support for Queen Elizabeth II’s first child has been stable since May, when it stood at 45 percent.

Despite the fact that three members of his Prince’s Foundation charity resigned last month.

The Scottish Charity Regulator has opened an investigation into allegations that the organization’s chief executive, Michael Fawcett, attempted to help a Saudi millionaire obtain a knighthood and citizenship in the British press.

Charles is less popular than the queen and his firstborn son, Prince William, but more popular than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and his troublesome brother Prince Andrew.

According to the latest YouGov poll, Elizabeth was liked by 72 percent and disliked by 11 percent, giving her a net rating of +61, making her the most popular member of the royal family.

In the country’s affections, Prince William came in second. According to the study, he was liked by 62 percent and hated by 15%, giving him a net rating of +47.

Prince Harry was rated positively by 36% and negatively by 43%, giving him a net rating of -7; Meghan Markle was rated positively by 28% and negatively by 51%, giving her a net rating of -23.

While the couple’s status was still poor, it was an increase over a study conducted in August, when they received their lowest approval rating ever.

Prince Andrew, who retired from public life following a car accident interview regarding his association with Jeffrey Epstein, was liked by 13% and despised by 68 percent, resulting in a net score of -55.

Andrew, Duke of York, remains as unpopular in quarter three as he was in quarter two, despite a rape lawsuit filed against him in New York failing to bring him any further into the nation’s bad books.

Michael Fawcett, the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive, resigned after the Mail on Sunday published a letter he wrote to a Saudi donor’s aide.

