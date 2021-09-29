Prince Andrew Recognizes Sexual Assault Suit in the United States, Ending Legal Deadlock

The joint agreement was accepted by a federal judge in Manhattan, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who entered public court on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

According to the lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claims that Andrew molested her on numerous occasions while she was under the age of 18 in 2001. After making public claims against Andrew, Giuffree has confronted him in a legal setting for the first time.

According to Giuffre’s lawyers, the lawsuit was sent to Andrew in a variety of ways. According to counsel for the Giuffre, the documents informing Andrew that he had been served were turned over to the on-duty Metropolitan Police officer at the main gates of Andrew’s property in Windsor Great Park on August 27. Giuffre’s lawyers were granted permission to contact Andrew informally by the High Court of the United Kingdom.

Andrew opposed the lawsuit’s admittance until September 21, according to court filings, when he spoke with counsel over the phone. Three days later, an agreement was struck.

Judge Kaplan will investigate whether the defendant was properly informed of the charges and given adequate time to respond. The prince has until October 29 to reply to the allegations made in the complaint.

Andrew Brettler, a Los Angeles attorney who signed the papers on Andrew’s behalf suggesting the prince was aware of the action, claimed Giuffre’s claim was “baseless, nonviable, and maybe unlawful” at a hearing earlier this month.

In late 2019, Andrew told the BBC Newsnight program that he never had sex with Giuffre and that “it didn’t happen.”

He maintains he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her and that “a number of things” about Giuffre’s account, which alleges the encounter took place in 2001, are “wrong.”

According to Brettler, Andrew can’t be sued because a previous case in the US was settled, which “absolves our client from any and all liability.” The 2009 settlement deal, on the other hand, is still in effect.

The Associated Press does not normally identify sexual assault victims unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.