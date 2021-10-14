Previously, Netflix discovered that the trans community was “much underrepresented” in its content.

While transgender Netflix employees are planning a walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy special, which included inappropriate sentiments about the LGBTQ+ community, a report shows that the trans community is “significantly underrepresented” in the company’s output.

According to the research, which was released in February of this year, “There were LGBTQ leads/co-leads in 2.3 percent of films and series, with no variances by year. In contrast, 12 percent of the population in the United States is LGBTQ, indicating that Netflix significantly underrepresented this demographic in its storytelling.” However, according to the research, “the lack of parts for transgender actors is ubiquitous in entertainment, with Netflix echoing this broader exclusionary pattern.” LGBTQ characters, particularly transgender ones, were marginalized at all levels of Netflix films and series, according to the research.

According to the research, “Netflix has strong opportunity to expand the inclusion and diversity of LGBTQ cast across its content, particularly from an intersectional perspective.”

The group organizing the walkout claims that Netflix, which is known for its support of marginalized populations, is failing to follow these ideals.

“The lives of trans people are important. The rights of transgender people are important. And, as a company, Netflix has continuously failed to uphold our objective to Entertain the World by publishing content that is harmful to the Trans community and failing to generate content that represents and uplifts Trans people. We can and must improve! “In an internal organizing message released by The Verge, a leader of the Netflix trans employee resource group (ERG) stated.

They also stated: “Our leadership has demonstrated that they do not uphold the ideals to which we are held, as we’ve discussed via Slack, email, text, and everything in between. We’ve been informed directly that we can’t appreciate the nuance of specific stuff in the various emails and non-answers we’ve received.” The situation became more heated after Netflix restored Terra Field and two other employees who had been punished for attending a director-level meeting to which they had not been invited, just days after Field’s Twitter thread regarding Chappelle’s special’s damaging nature went viral.

On October 8, co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent an internal email to workers reassuring them that the special will remain on the platform. This is a condensed version of the information.