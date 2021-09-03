Post-Credit Scenes in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ are explained.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, like every Marvel film, includes two post-credit scenes that hint at what’s to come in the future.

After inheriting his father’s Ten Rings and saving the world from soul eaters, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) go out for drinks with their friends to reclaim their feeling of normalcy after the events of the film.

However, their lives would never be the same after Wong (Benedict Wong) interrupts them and demands that they accompany him.

What is the first scene after the credits?

The first post-credit sequence arrives in the middle of the credits and continues immediately from the finish of the movie.

Shang-Chi and Katy speak with Wong about the Ten Rings, and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) appear by video link.

Shang-fight Chi’s with his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) triggered the Ten Rings to send out a beacon across the galaxy, according to Wong.

The beacon is written in an old language that hasn’t been written down in human history, and Captain Marvel swears she doesn’t identify it as an extraterrestrial language.

She then gets a distress signal and needs to leave the group immediately, informing Shang-Chi and Katy that Bruce can give them her phone number, which he later discloses he doesn’t have despite the fact that she “does this all the time.”

While the beacon’s origins are unknown, it is expected to have ramifications in future Shang-Chi films as well as films like The Eternals and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Banner’s arm is also in a sling for unknown reasons, and the circumstances surrounding his injuries will undoubtedly be explored in a future Marvel production, likely She-Disney+ Hulk’s series, which will premiere in 2022.

In the second post-credit sequence, what happens?

The second post-credit sequence, which takes place at the end of the film, is about Shang-sister Chi’s Xialing (Meng’er Zhang).

Shang-Chi claimed earlier in the film that Xialing had traveled to the Ten Rings organization’s headquarters to shut it down.

Xialing, on the other hand, quickly reveals that he had lied to Shang-Chi and was in fact taking.