Positive COVID tests strewn over a music festival sparked outrage.

The discovery of COVID-19 tests outside the grounds of a music festival in the United Kingdom has alarmed festival-goers.

The Reading Festival, one of the largest in the United Kingdom, took place last weekend, with Stormzy and Liam Gallagher headlining and an estimated 90,000 people in attendance.

To get entrance, ticket holders have to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test. After entering, partygoers have to take a new lateral flow test every 72 hours.

However, news that positive COVID-19 tests were discovered outside the Reading Festival sparked outrage on social media.

When a reporter inspected the scene, he discovered positive lateral flow coronavirus tests strewn about outside, according to Berkshire Live.

Positive lateral flow tests were allegedly discarded on the ground in a number of TikTok videos from the event.

On social media, these allegations have sparked outrage, with commenters accusing attendees of potentially infecting others at the large-scale event.

One tweet reads, “And this individuals are how we get mass #covid infections at big outside gatherings.” “All you have to do is ask your friends to give you a negative test to exhibit at the door and throw away your positive test.”

“This, I’m afraid, is why we can’t have good things,” one individual commented.

https://t.co/rP77pY5SiP

September 1, 2021 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman)

“If you have a positive PCR and know you have COVID, then fake an LFT and go to a music festival or any other public exposure, you need to think about things,” another tweet reads.

One festival attendee told Berkshire Live that he was prepared to risk contracting coronavirus in order to attend the event.

“I knew there was a risk before I arrived, but I figured, you know what, I’m happy to accept that chance,” they stated. “I don’t mind receiving it, but I don’t think my family would appreciate being forced to isolate. I believe it’s unfortunate that there are so many positive tests laying around, but it’s to be expected. I wouldn’t go home if I tested positive because we’ve paid so much money to get here.”

