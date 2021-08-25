Positive COVID tests and exposures have quarantined 15% of Mississippi’s K-12 students.

Due to a probable COVID-19 outbreak, about 15% of Mississippi’s K-12 students have been quarantined.

According to figures from the Mississippi State Department of Health, about 65,525 of Mississippi’s 443,000 students have been placed under quarantine since schools began this year (MSDH).

COVID-19 has been contracted by 11,766 pupils in August alone. Only 533 pupils had contracted COVID-19 by this time last year, according to the Mississippi Free Press. COVID-19 was contracted by 7,212 students during the fall semester of last year.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, 8% of all K-12 faculty and employees in the state have been quarantined. A total of 5,540 school personnel are represented by this percentage. This school year, 2,383 teaching and staff employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 364 people had tested positive by this time last year. During the previous autumn semester, 3,928 COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the MSDH, the figures above do not include statewide private schools or schools in seven of the state’s 75 counties.

Students and teachers who have been exposed to COVID-19 are required to stay in isolation for ten days. Hundreds of schools across the state have temporarily ceased in-person learning and switched to all-virtual classes as a result of exposures and outbreaks, according to the Free Press.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves remarked, “I don’t think you can necessarily make the leap from those individuals testing positive to transmission occurring in schools.” “Some of it most likely happened in schools, and some of it most likely happened in the community, so I think it’s critical that we don’t jump to hasty conclusions without having the statistics to back it up.”

According to USA Today, the Mississippi Association of Educators has asked Reeves to issue a statewide mask mandate for schools, but state health and education officials have yet to do so. Reeves hasn’t released one, citing personal liberty and responsibility as reasons. While school districts have the authority to require masks, many have chosen to make them optional.

According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, intensive care units in Mississippi hospitals are at 94 percent capacity owing to COVID-19. As a result, some COVID-19 patients and others seeking treatment for reasons other than COVID-19 have sought treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.