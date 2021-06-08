Portugal will be added to the amber travel list for holidaymakers from Northern Ireland.

For Northern Ireland holidaymakers, Portugal will be added on the amber list.

The new classification, which will require travelers returning from the popular resort to spend 10 days in self-isolation, will take effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Travelers arriving in Northern Ireland from Portugal, either directly or indirectly, must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure, book post-arrival day two and eight testing, and complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure starting on that date.

Those who had planned travels to the country, which was one of the few on the green travel list, are sure to be disappointed by the decision.

The decision, according to a representative for Belfast International Airport, is “very upsetting for everyone involved.”

“We understand and value the importance of safety, but this news is yet another devastating blow to our industry,” they added.

“We remain optimistic that summer vacations to Europe will be a reality as we continue to relax lockdown measures and the vaccination program progresses well.”

From the same date, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago would be added to the red list.

The green list hasn’t been updated in any way.

Following a report submitted by Economy Minister Diane Dodds, the Stormont Executive made decisions on hospitality at its weekly meeting on the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday morning.

Ministers agreed to eliminate the necessity for table service in unlicensed establishments such as cafes and buffets.

This decision will necessitate the passage of new laws, which the health and economic departments are expected to collaborate on.

“I am glad that the Executive agreed to my proposal to abolish the table service requirement for unlicensed restaurants, cafés, and coffee shops,” said Economy Minister Diane Dodds. For the weekend, these adjustments will take effect.

“The hotel industry and trade associations have worked tirelessly to put in place safety measures and mitigations to ensure the safety of guests.

indiv (This is a short article)