Portugal is unsure about the amber list decision, citing concerns over a new Covid mutation.

Portugal has questioned the UK’s decision to add the country to the amber travel list, citing worries about a novel coronavirus mutation and growing instances voiced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

From 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the holiday hotspot, which includes the islands of Madeira and the Azores, will be taken from the green list, removing the need to quarantine upon return.

A Portuguese ministerial social media account, however, has stated that they “cannot see” the “logic” of the move, prompting outrage from the travel industry.

On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that Sri Lanka, Egypt, and five more countries will be added to the red list, necessitating isolation in a government-approved hotel.

“We take note of the British decision to remove Portugal off the travel ‘green list,’ the logic of which we cannot understand,” the account of Portugal’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs tweeted shortly after the revisions were disclosed.

“Portugal continues to implement its sensible and gradual deconfinement strategy, with clear guidelines for the protection of both residents and visitors.”

As part of the coronavirus limitations, anybody returning to the UK from Portugal will be compelled to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago will also be added to the red list, requiring visitors from those countries to remain in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights before entering the UK.

Returning to the UK from a red-list country requires a stay in a quarantine hotel, which costs £1,750 for single travelers.

Despite expectations that various Spanish and Greek islands, as well as Malta, would be added to the green list, no countries have been added.

Mr Shapps said in an interview, “I want to be honest with people, it’s a difficult decision to make, but in the end, we’ve seen two things that prompted concern.”

“One is that since the last review in Portugal, the positive rate has virtually doubled, and the other is that there is a Nepal mutation of the so-called. (This is a brief piece.)