Portugal is on the verge of obtaining COVID vaccines for 85 percent of its population, the world’s highest rate.

According to the Associated Press, Portugal is on track to reach its goal of fully vaccination 85 percent of its people against COVID-19 in nine months.

According to Our World in Data, as of Wednesday, Portugal had fully vaccinated 84 percent of its people, the highest rate in the world, and it could be just days away from meeting the target goal.

Claudia Boigues, 53, was astounded by Portugal’s rapid vaccine rollout and ability to reach the world’s highest vaccination rate.

She stated, “I never believed we’d get to 85 percent.” “However, we now deserve to be congratulated.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo deserves a lot of credit. In February, the navy officer took charge of the vaccination rollout with his team from the three branches of the armed forces—perhaps the most tense time in Portugal’s pandemic history.

Gouveia e Melo, who was previously unknown outside the military, is now a household name in Portugal, having made a point of appearing on television on a regular basis to address public concerns about the immunization program.

“Everyone is quite nice,” he stated. However, the 60-year-old officer is eager to point out that he is only the “tip of the iceberg” in the operation, with many others sharing credit.

Although military engagement in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination is not uncommon in other countries, Portugal has given it the lead.

Although Gouveia e Melo’s team collaborates with health officials, police, and municipal councils, the military’s knowledge has proven invaluable.

He spoke from his office in a NATO headquarters near Lisbon with a view of the Atlantic. “People in the military are used to working under stress in uncertain environments,” he said. “They’re well-organized and have a robust logistics system in place… and are frequently laser-like in their focus on the mission.”

With his no-nonsense approach and emphasis on discipline, Gouveia e Melo established the tone for the rollout. Many people admired his straightforward demeanor, which alarmed them that they might not be vaccinated in time.

He stated to the Associated Press that replacing a political appointee who resigned after only three months was “intimidating.”

Portugal was in the throes of the pandemic at the time, and it was one of the hardest-hit countries. This is a condensed version of the information.