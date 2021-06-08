Portugal bemoans its exclusion from the UK’s travel green list.

An epidemiologist in the popular tourist location claims that removing Portugal off the UK’s green list is a “overreaction.”

The overall coronavirus situation in Portugal is “quite steady,” according to Professor Henrique Barros, president of the National Health Council of Portugal.

After Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick indicated that positive cases in Portugal had increased in the last three weeks, he made the remarks.

“We didn’t attain such an increase, except in a certain area near Lisbon,” Prof Barros told Sky News.

“We didn’t reach such proportions in the overall image of the country.”

People returning to the UK from Portugal must self-isolate at home for 10 days as a result of the decision to place Portugal on the amber list.

Prof Barros stated, “I believe it is an overreaction.”

According to the health chief, the increase in infections is primarily among persons under the age of 40, with a “very low incidence of cases” among those in their 50s.

He emphasized that hospital admissions are now “very low,” at less than 25 per million.

He noted that officials in the country “pay a lot of attention” to the virus’s surveillance.

Mr Jenrick agreed that the situation was “inconvenient” for travelers, but stressed that the government was “clear” that the green list countries’ categorization may change.

“Those nations are reviewed every three weeks, and there was always the potential that, in a fast-moving situation with new versions, nations would either be added to or removed from that list,” he told Sky News.

According to the Cabinet minister, Portugal’s move to the amber tier was prompted by “increasing evidence of a new mutation known as the Nepal variation.”

He admitted that “we don’t yet know how big of a problem it is,” but added “it’s critical that we take a careful approach.”

The judgment in regards to Portugal was “an absolute crushing blow” for consumers and the business, according to Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of travel agent group Advantage Travel Partnership.

“It now throws confidence entirely out,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today show. (This is a brief piece.)