Popular European destinations where unvaccinated people are allowed to travel and where they are not allowed to travel.

The United Kingdom, France, and Italy are among the most popular tourist destinations in Europe for Americans.

While most European countries allow vaccinated Americans to enter, each country has its unique admission procedures, and tourists who have not been completely vaccinated may face further limitations.

You should not travel internationally until you have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every country has been ranked according to its COVID-19 risk level, which ranges from Level 1 (low) to Level 4 (high) (Very High.) The following are the primary prerequisites for non-essential travel to popular European destinations by unvaccinated US citizens. The CDC has classed all of the countries listed below as having a COVID-19 risk level of Level 3 or 4.

Unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to Level 3 destinations, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends that people avoid traveling to Level 4 countries at all costs. If you must travel to a Level 4 country, be sure you have all of the necessary vaccinations.

Austria is a country in Europe (Level 4: Very high)

Unvaccinated US persons are allowed to enter Austria, but must pre-register, submit a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, and stay in mandatory quarantine for 10 days at the visitor’s expense in a hotel or apartment. With a negative PCR test, the quarantine can be lifted after five days. Austria forbids travel from a number of nations considered to be high-risk.

Italy is a country that has a (Level 3: High)

Citizens of the United States can travel to Italy for non-essential reasons until December 15, 2021, if they present a negative PCR or antigen test result obtained within 72 hours of arrival, as well as proof of vaccination or a certificate confirming recovery from COVID-19 obtained no more than six months before departure. Travelers from the United States who do not have a valid proof of vaccination or recovery will be required to self-isolate for five days upon arrival and take a PCR or antigen test at the conclusion of that time. Children under the age of six are exempt from COVID-19 testing and quarantine regulations prior to departure.

Ireland is a country in Europe (Level 4: Very High)

Citizens of the United States are welcome to visit Ireland, however you will be required to produce proof of vaccination.