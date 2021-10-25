Pop-Ups for ‘The French Dispatch’: Everything You Need to Know About Wes Anderson’s Experiences in LA and New York.

Fans of Wes Anderson’s film The French Dispatch can visit one of the new pop-up cafés based on the film to get a taste of the world he created.

To promote Anderson’s tenth film, extraordinary pop-up experiences modeled on prominent locations from the upcoming film The French Dispatch have been set up in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and Jeffrey Wright star in The French Dispatch, which is currently playing in theaters. Fans of the film and Anderson’s work have been chronicling their visits to the pop-up shops, which will be open until mid-November in some areas.

Pop-up cafes by Le Sans Blague

In both Los Angeles and New York, makeshift cafés have popped up in two major sites. Both serve as exhibitions for The French Dispatch, with props and artwork from the film on display.

Each of the venues is bright yellow, and has been created to look like the traditional French café Le Sans Blague, which we see in the film’s “Revisions to a Manifesto” portion. Timothée Chalamet and his band of rebel students plot their revolution from a café in the film. In case you were wondering, Le Sans Blague translates to The No Joke in English.

The pop-up café is taking over Dayglow Coffee, which is located at 3206 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. It’s open to the public now and will be there through November 15.

Whalebone on Bleecker, located at 328 Bleecker St, New York, was the location of the pop-up café. Unfortunately, on October 24, the fully immersive experience came to an end.

Guests were able to pick up a complimentary copy of The French Dispatch magazine, which is similar to The New Yorker in design.

The French Dispatch receives a lot of attention on social media.

The French Dispatch’s official social media channels uploaded videos and photographs from the event, and the Twitter account retweeted the reactions of some fans who attended the immersive experience.

Tomorrow, readers, writers, and film fans are invited to Le Sans Blague Café, an Upcoming York City-based immersive pop-up inspired by Wes Anderson’s new film, @french dispatch. pic.twitter.com/GiqcZ0gmPu

