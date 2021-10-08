Politics in Animated Films: When ‘My Little Pony’ Becomes ‘Woke,’

My Little Pony has “gone woke,” according to Fox News, because the new movie in the popular franchise makes “an obvious effort to impart a message to kids about empowerment, unity, and reform.”

According to Fox News, My Little Pony: A New Generation depicts magical ponies that band together with others to form a “pack of youthful progressives seeking change,” while the film’s review in The New York Times notes “quite unsubtle parallels to American politics.”

The Netflix special, on the other hand, is only the latest example of kid-friendly programming that has been chastised in recent years for being openly political.

The current My Little Pony edition has gotten a lot of attention because of a major character who is thought to mimic a certain political figure. The enemy is “a red demagogue with a bleach-blonde mane, ascends to power,” according to the New York Times, and “earth ponies are anti-magic (read: anti-science) and prone to fear-mongering,” according to the review. Users on social media have also noticed parallels between the wicked pony and former President Donald Trump.

I wasn't expecting to like the new My Little Pony movie as much as I did, but Ken Jeong as a Donald Trump-style, power-crazed Orange & Blonde pony whipping the hamlet into a blind, racist frenzy with a song called "Angry Mob" is just *chef's kiss*. 27 September 2021 While these references may be considered overt, My Little Pony: A New Generation is far from the first animated film to be condemned for being overly political, progressive, or even "woke."

Second Amendment supporters contended that 1999’s The Iron Giant was anti-gun, while conservatives chastised 2011’s The Muppets for using the rich-as-evil cliché. Meanwhile, some right-wing viewers praised The Incredibles (2004), claiming that it proved that trivial litigation prevent decent people from doing the right thing.

These are a few recent cases, but does this indicate that the practice is growing or that individual viewers are projecting their own images onto the screen?

Dr. Sharon Ross is an associate professor in Columbia College’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts. This is a condensed version of the information.