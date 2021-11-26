Police say a teen stabbed his mother to death on Thanksgiving.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his mother on Thanksgiving Day, according to Gwinnett County police.

According to local media, Marcia Chance, 42, was stabbed to death at her house outside Lawrenceville, Georgia, by officials.

Varian Hibbert, her son who was present at the time, was arrested.

He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a knife while committing a felony.

Hibbert is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center at the moment.

According to police, officers assigned to the East Precinct were sent to a domestic related assault in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville soon before noon on November 25.

When the officers arrived, they discovered one deceased female inside the house, subsequently identified as Chance.

She died as a consequence of stab wounds, according to officials.

Hibbert was also there at the time of the incident and was later apprehended. There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

Detectives are looking into the motives for the assault, and the site is still being processed by a Crime Scene Unit.

Hibbert has been detained twice in the past, according to Fox5.

He was detained and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, as well as willful obstruction of law enforcement personnel through threats or violence, on August 2, 2021.

On August 15, he was arrested for the second time on similar accusations, according to the news outlet.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The murder is one of numerous that have been reported around the United States on Thanksgiving Day.

Kathy Smith, a 58-year-old woman discovered dead with a gunshot wound in her house in Gaston County, North Carolina, was charged with murder by Gaston County Police on Thursday.

Authorities have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man named Daniel James Moxley with first-degree murder.

According to investigators, Smith and Moxley were neighbors.

In New York, a 36-year-old homeless man was fatally stabbed inside Penn Station on Thanksgiving, according to authorities.

Authorities said the attack happened at 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Subway entrance on 33rd Street and 7th Avenue.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries. This is a condensed version of the information.