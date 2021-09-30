Police said a man was shot 17 times after spitting while talking during a card game.

A Chicago man is being jailed without bail after reportedly shooting another guy to death after being enraged over his spitting during a card game.

According to Fox 32, Edward McKissic, 38, was enraged by the amount of spitting Meshach Richardson, 35, was doing during a card game at a South Side hookah lounge in Auburn Gresham, so he followed him outside during a smoking break and shot him many times.

According to reports, police discovered 10 expended round casings from McKissic’s revolver, as well as 17 gunshot wounds on Richardson.

Prior to the incident, McKissic and his girlfriend had been playing with Richardson and his brother at the lounge on the 700 block of West 77th Street early on Monday, September 27.

Prosecutors claim McKissic grabbed a revolver from his waistband while Richardson smoked outside the pub with his back to him and began shooting.

When the firing came to a halt, a security guard and another person inside the lounge opened the door to discover McKissic standing outside, pointing the rifle at them.

Prosecutors claim that a lounge member with a concealed carry license then opened fire on McKissic, shooting him in the left arm once.

McKissic allegedly fled the scene, pursued by the concealed carry permit holder.

The latter then aided police in locating McKissic, who was apprehended a block away from the club, according to the prosecution.

Police took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he received treatment for his gunshot wound.

Several persons within the lounge were able to identify McKissic as the shooter, according to prosecutors, and a woman passing by observed him open fire as well.

They pointed out that while security footage outside the venue identified McKissic and Richardson as being outside the pub, it did not show the shooting.

McKissic was previously sentenced to probation in 2003 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to prosecutors.

McKissic’s lawyer claims his client fired in self-defense.

According to Fox 32, McKissic stopped his attorney’s testimony to inform the judge, “They robbed me.” Bail was denied to him.

Kimberly M. Foxx, Cook County state attorney, has been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.