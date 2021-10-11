Police said a man was beaten to death after crashing his truck into a crowd outside a bar.

After allegedly driving his pickup truck towards a gathering of witnesses outside a club early Saturday morning, a man in California was allegedly taken from his car and beaten to death.

The incident began when Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles, was evicted from the Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill in Hawthorne, according to a statement released to KCAL by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Santos was allegedly ejected from the pub after a verbal altercation, according to authorities. According to sheriff’s officials, about 12:08 a.m., Hawthorne Police began receiving calls reporting that Santos was driving his pickup truck on the sidewalk, attempting to hit people outside the pub.

Santos is said to have lost control of his vehicle and struck with a tree at some point. A group outside the bar allegedly attempted to pull him from the vehicle at that point, according to the LASD.

“Nearby patrons attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver was able to speed and drive his truck into a nearby building,” according to a statement provided to the news outlet by the department.

“Patrons forced the driver out of the vehicle once more, and a physical altercation followed, at which point Hawthorne police officers arrived.”

Emilia Chay of Hawthorne told KTLA that Santos had been “fighting” with the individuals outside the pub before getting into his truck.

“Then he came over and took his truck because he intended to attack those men,” she explained. “That’s why he slammed into the wall. But I have no idea what happened after that.” Santos was found laying on the ground with probable blunt force trauma when Hawthorne Police arrived at the scene about 2.10 a.m., according to Fox 13.

Santos was pronounced dead at the spot, despite paramedics’ best attempts.

No arrests have yet been made, according to KCAL, despite the fact that four persons have been identified as being involved in the violent incident and are working with investigators.

No more information has been disclosed, and the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. This week, an autopsy will be performed.

According to a GoFundMe website created by a lady claiming to be