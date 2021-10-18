Police said a man used a wheelchair and a hatchet to ‘bulldoze’ his estranged wife’s home.

According to NBC affiliate station KSL, a man in Utah was detained Saturday after he used his motorized wheelchair “like a bulldozer” to gain entry into his estranged wife’s home. According to the source, the man threatened his wife with a hatchet.

According to KSL, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to KUTV, Juan Munguia, 56, repeatedly smashed his estranged wife’s apartment door with a hatchet until she eventually replied. Munguia “used his claimed 400-pound, battery-powered wheelchair as a bulldozer to force the door open and shove his way into the flat once the door was opened.” The estranged wife and someone else inside the apartment tried to keep Munguia out, but the wheelchair kept them from closing the door, according to KSL. Munguia allegedly swung the hatchet and threatened to “murder” his wife and the other resident as they wrestled at the front door.

According to KSL, Munguia was “disarmed, subdued, and the joystick was used…to reverse the wheelchair out of the apartment” at the end of the assault on Saturday. “Multiple hatchet hits” were discovered in the drywall, and one person was injured.

Munguia allegedly went to his estranged wife’s residence because she owed him money, according to the affidavit. He further claimed that the hatchet was a “family heirloom” that belonged to both her and him. This is a condensed version of the information.