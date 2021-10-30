Police in Florida warn a Florida activist that she needs a permit to wear her Halloween costume.

Local police reportedly advised a lady in Hollywood, Florida, that she needed a permit to wear a Halloween costume meant to look like a condo complex she’d been opposing, or her attendance at a public block party may be considered a “unlawful demonstration.”

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police advised Cat Uden that coming to the city’s Hollyweird Halloween block party dressed as the condo building may be considered a premeditated protest, and she could face fines or possibly jail time.

Uden, who has been fighting a plan to develop a 30-story building on public beachfront land in Hollywood, plans to wear the outfit as a protest.

Uden wrote a message on Facebook earlier this week asking people to the block party dressed in condo costumes like hers.

She wrote, “Decorate a box and join us for the fun!” “The greater the impact, the more condos we have standing together like a condo canyon. This event will be well-attended, and it will serve as an effective means of spreading the word. #HollyWeird.” A local police officer called Uden a few days later to say she didn’t have a permit to wear the costume or conduct a demonstration, she told the Sun-Sentinel.

She explained, “I told him it’s a costume party.” “I didn’t seek for a permit since I didn’t consider it a demonstration.” The officer eventually consented to let Uden wear the outfit, but only on the condition that she didn’t tell anyone why she was wearing it.

“He said I could wear it,” Uden said, “but I can’t tell anyone why I’m wearing it.” “He said that telling anyone why I was wearing a condo costume constituted an illegal protest. I was taken aback.” Activist claims she was warned by a cop not to wear an anti-condo costume – The Sun-Sentinel of South Florida https://t.co/bCHnOvu0IU October 29, 2021 — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) Deanna Bettineschi, a representative for the Hollywood Police Department, told CBS Miami that Uden was notified because of her social media post. Uden will be given a warning and asked if she attends the event and organizes an organized demonstration. This is a condensed version of the information.