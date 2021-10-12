Police have charged a father who went missing with his three children for 17 days.

Police said Tuesday that a father-of-three was charged after returning from a 17-day camping vacation with his children to find a full-scale search-and-rescue effort had been started to try to locate them.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Thomas Phillips, 34, of Marokopa, has been charged with wasting police manpower and resources and will appear in the Te Kuiti District Court in November.

Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, were missing for 12 days.

Phillips’ ute was later discovered unattended at the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, south of Auckland, where the family was last seen on Saturday, September 11.

Drones and a fixed-wing plane were used to search the area, according to the news site, while the coast guard and Raglan and Taranaki surf lifesaving teams also joined in the search.

The search was discontinued on Friday, September 24, with police claiming that they would start looking for Phillips and his family only if fresh information became available.

Rozzi Pethybridge, Phillips’ sister, told Radio New Zealand that they had expected the worst.

She explained, “We had no idea what had happened to him and the kids.”

“Fearing the worst, with no signs that they were alive and well someplace, it was a long ordeal. We were losing hope that we would ever see them again. Just heartbreakingly sad.” Phillips and his three small children entered through the front door of his parents’ family home four days later, on Tuesday, September 28.

Phillips has said nothing publicly regarding the children’s disappearance other than that he took them camping in a very forested region. Phillips and his children are said to have lived for so long camping in the remote, forested location, in cold and damp weather, according to police.

Despite this, Phillips’ friends and family were subjected to “17 days of agony,” said police Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area commander.

He told reporters, “This is a family that went through 17 days of agony.” “This is a community that went through 17 days of misery trying to figure out what happened to this family and these kids.” The family had been, according to Loughrin. This is a condensed version of the information.