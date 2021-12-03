Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Avant, but the motive for the shooting is yet unknown.

Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, was detained on Wednesday and is apparently being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound before being taken to jail.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Beverly Hills Police responded to a complaint of a shooting at the Avant’s house, where they discovered 81-year-old Avant with a gunshot wound. Avant was taken to a local hospital, where she subsequently died, according to the Associated Press.

According to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook, about an hour after the first incident, Los Angeles police responded to a report of an attempted burglary about seven miles away from the Avant property, when the suspected offender accidently shot himself in the foot.

According to the Associated Press, police discovered Maynor carrying an AR-15 rifle, which they suspect was used to shoot Avant, as well as security footage that shows Maynor’s automobile leaving Beverly Hills after the incident.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Maynor was released on parole from a California jail in September after serving a sentence for second-degree burglary. He also had prior convictions for violence and grand larceny.

According to the Associated Press, police said they don’t know if Maynor targeted the Avants’ home on purpose or if it was a random attack, and that the evidence now leads to Maynor as the only suspect.

Avant was a long-time philanthropist in the Los Angeles area who had ties to former President Bill Clinton and held leadership positions in a number of charity organizations in the city.

Clarence Avant, 90, is a Grammy-winning music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music” who was just elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It was unclear whether Maynor had retained legal counsel.

During the shooting, Clarence Avant and a security guard at their home were unharmed.

According to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow, a “astute watch commander” in the Hollywood Division “put two and two together” and contacted Beverly Hills investigators at some point that night.

