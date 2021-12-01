Poland digitizes pregnancy data and may impose divorce restrictions in order to boost birth rates.

According to the Associated Press, a new legislative proposal in Poland seeks to establish a new institute to limit the number of divorces in order to improve the country’s birthrate, and activists now fear that the government will track every pregnancy in a national database.

Women’s rights activists are concerned that the Polish government is preparing to create a new database that will track whether or not pregnancies result in a child’s birth. They feel the database could be useful in criminal investigations.

The health minister disputed the existence of a pregnancy database, claiming that the government is just converting paper files to digital.

However, a proposal to establish a “Family and Demographic Institute” will be presented to parliament this week, with the goal of increasing Poland’s birthrate through limiting divorces. The bill would give the institute’s director access to pregnancy data and the authority to deny divorces.

Last year, Poland tightened its abortion laws to allow the surgery only in cases of rape or incest, or if the woman’s life or health is in jeopardy.

“In Poland, there is a full-fledged war on women,” Women’s Strike leader Marta Lempart stated. According to the Associated Press, Women’s Strike is a women’s rights movement that has been leading rallies in front of government buildings in recent days.

Currently, if a Polish woman requires an abortion, she must fly to another European country. Women frequently travel to the Netherlands and Slovakia, where they can join support groups.

A proposal for a complete ban on abortion in Poland is set to be debated in Parliament on Wednesday, including in cases of rape and threat to a woman’s health. The “stop abortion” bill would consider a fetus to be a child under the law, and if it passes, campaigners who assist women in getting to abortion clinics, as well as the women themselves, may face years in prison for murder. The punishment might range from five years to life in prison.

Women who suffer miscarriages might face criminal charges and up to five years in prison, according to Irene Donadio of the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network.