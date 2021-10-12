Please, TikToks, stop putting lube on your faces.

Every day on TikTok, it seems like there’s a new “secret” for curling your hair with less damage, getting clearer skin, or flawlessly applying your makeup.

While many are harmless, the most recent fad to go viral appears to be completely absurd.

Sean Anthony, a TikTok beauty content creator, suggested that his 343,000 followers mix lubricant with their foundation.

Text on the screen indicated the mixture made the makeup “glide on smooth” and “flawless and fresh” as he applied it to his face.

Should I Combine Lube and Foundation?

As Dr. Victor Wong, medical director of Laser Clinics U.K., told The Washington Newsday, Anthony isn’t necessarily wrong regarding the lube’s influence on your final look: “It will allow makeup to sit better on the skin and create a smoother finish.”

“However, it can dehydrate the skin, making it dry and more prone to inflammation,” he advised. Additionally, it has the potential to clog pores on the face.” @seananthonyv Hack that will change your life?! Girls Want Girls – Drake #seananthony #makeuphacks #makeupfyp #makeup #viralmakeup #beautytips #beauty #lifehack #makeupreview #beautyhacks This isn’t the first time an unusual hack has been shared on social media.

Influencer Huda Kattan previously admitted to using Vagisil—a cream supposed to treat vaginal itching—as a beauty primer, according to Cosmopolitan. The effectiveness of hemorrhoid cream in combating under-eye bags has also been questioned.

While Vagisil has some compounds that are commonly linked with skin-blurring qualities in primers, such as dimethicone and glycerin, Wong advises care before using these products on your face.

“The products haven’t been licensed for use on the face for a reason,” he continued, “and will thus most likely cause long-term complications.”

Clogged pores and thinner, drier skin are two examples, both of which can lead to premature aging.

“UV damage, such as hyperpigmentation, and inflammatory disorders like acne will be more prevalent,” he noted.

Instead, what should I do?

At the end of the day, beautiful makeup starts with basic skincare.

“Long-term usage of medical-grade skincare products containing active components like vitamin C, retinol, and glycolic acid can enhance the texture of the skin, leading to.” This is a condensed version of the information.