Please tell me what Drake’s obsession with emojis is.

Drake has revealed his most recent lavish purchase, and it’s a touch out of the ordinary.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper shared a premium chain made up of emojis set in precious stones on his Instagram Story.

It features a broken heart, a bandaged heart, a flower, a skull, a money bag, eyes, an owl, and many other emojis made of color-coordinated priceless jewels like rubies and sapphires.

The eggplant was one of the emojis on the chain that elicited a wide range of reactions.

While the emoji may appear to some to merely symbolize food, it has been used online to refer to male genitalia.

"Dude got the eggplant emoji is Drake even a real person?" one Twitter user wondered. [sic]"Drake genuinely woke up one day and said, 'yes, let me cop the frosty eggplant emoji for my chain,'" another commented. Is Drake really a real person? He received the eggplant emoji. https://t.co/xzD2QXkl8Q Mason Drury (@masondrury23) (@masondrury23) (@masondrury23) (@masondrury23 1 November 2021 It was created by NYC Luxury, who documented the process on Instagram, writing in the caption, "@champagnepapi thank you for trusting us with the project, it wasn't easy but I think we crushed it." [sic]