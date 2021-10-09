Plant Lovers Need These 11 Amazing Things in Their Lives.

Plant lovers know that all they need is good soil, pots, seeds, and a few tools to grow and enjoy greenery. Gardeners and indoor plant enthusiasts, on the other hand, will find a treasure trove of top-rated, budget-friendly things that will add a lot of pleasure to their hobby.

We selected gifts for plant enthusiasts that would add sunshine to their days, whether you or your plant-loving friend desire to branch out into new areas of growth or have settled into a set plant-centric routine. Now is the perfect time to stock up on the best plant lover supplies and let your creativity run wild.

Plant Lovers Need These 11 Things in Their Lives

There are many of ways to make caring for your greenery more fun and festive, whether you have acres of grounds, a patio, or an interior plant stand. We’ve compiled a list of 11 of the best items we found for plant enthusiasts below. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Better Homes & Gardens is a magazine published by Better Homes & Gardens. Ruma Planter with Saucer by Better Homes & GardensThis Better Homes & Gardens Ruma Planter with saucer has a rich design with a gray crackle finish that will appeal to any plant enthusiast. Because of its all-weather fade and stain-resistant finish, you may use this 8-inch planter both inside and out. You won’t have to worry about water spillage because the planter comes with a saucer. This planter may be easily cleaned by wiping it off with a moist cloth.

It costs $13.99 at Walmart.

2. Ayuko by Red Barrel Studio

On the 12-plus shelves of the Red Barrel Studio Ayuko, you’ll have plenty of room to showcase your lovely plants in style. The Ayuko’s dimensions are 56 inches by 35 3/4 inches by 7 7/8 inches, making it ideal for a living room, dining room, or even an office wall.

Plus, because the Ayuko is made up of a mix of manufactured and genuine wood shelving and weighs less than 15 pounds, it’s simple to relocate to another room.

Wayfair has it for $156.99.

3. Born to Bloom Flower Grow Kit (Birth Month)

When the Born to Bloom Birth Month Flower Grow Kit is available, there’s no need to scurry for a plant lover’s gift idea. Seeds, a 5 1/2-inch by 4-inch glass bottle for growing, soil-less media, and instructions are included in the set. The bottle is made of glass. This is a condensed version of the information.