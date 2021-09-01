Pitchfork gives Kanye West’s “Donda” a lower rating than the “Peppa Pig” album.

Indie rock critics Pitchfork have given Peppa Pig’s CD a higher rating than Kanye West’s Donda.

The rapper’s highly anticipated album was postponed three times this summer before eventually being released on Sunday to considerable fanfare.

The album’s release was supported by three listening parties, each grander than the last, each named for West’s late mother. The final one was held at Soldier Stadium in Chicago, and featured the rapper burning a replica of his childhood home as he went up in flames alongside it.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Donda, the album’s reception has been a bit of a letdown for many fans and reviewers, with the record receiving mostly mixed reviews.

Although West is no stranger to controversy and does not shy away from endorsing controversial characters (most notably Donald Trump), his inclusion of the disgraced Marilyn Manson on Donda has elicited more boredom and dissatisfaction than shock and terror.

Donda was given a 6.0 out of 10 by Pitchfork, who described it as “barely finished and with a lot of baggage” and “a data dump of songs seeking for a greater calling.”

Meanwhile, a parody Twitter account named IsItBetterThanPeppaPig has pointed out that Donda’s Adventures: The Album had a worse Pitchfork rating than Peppa’s Adventures: The Album.

With a score of 6.5, the legendary pig’s second album edged out West.

While the spoof account sarcastically compares other albums to the cartoon’s musical offering’s 6.5 score, it also highlights Donda’s lukewarm reception.

Donda is getting a lot of mixed reviews and has a Metacritic score of 51 overall.

The album was given three stars by NME, who stated that it is “merely interspersed by moments of greatness.”

The endeavor was described as “dispiriting and tiring” by the Los Angeles Times.

“Multidisciplinary spectacle is more his goal than music now,” according to the New York Times, and he isn’t the star of his own 10th album.

West claims that his record label published the album on Sunday without his permission.

Donda was released at 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to an Instagram post. “UNIVERSAL PUBLISHED MY ALBUM WITHOUT MY APPROVAL, AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” West wrote.

