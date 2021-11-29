Piper Perabo Butts Heads With John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 5 Recap

If humanity do not adjust their behavior, Yellowstone’s gorgeous landscape will be lost forever.

That was the theme of Season 4, Episode 5 of the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, in which a new protester, Piper Perabo, was introduced (Coyote Ugly).

Lloyd continues to suffer on the Dutton Ranch, Beth gets a new job, and Jamie’s suspicions regarding his birth father are proven in the episode “Under a Blanket of Red.” We also got a closer look at the Texas ranch 6666, which serves as a prelude to the impending spin-off series.

Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo

Summer Higgins, played by Perabo, is one of the many impassioned activists who are raising a stir in town by demonstrating. Two protesters approach Kayce Dutton and splatter “blood” (red paint) on themselves, while others begin throwing rocks at the officers. Kayce and his colleagues swiftly put a stop to it by making arrests, but the protesters filming everything keeps things from spiraling out of control.

Summer, who is tied and sitting on a curb, is approached by John, who is called down to see the sight for himself. Summer says they’re all come to protest the “presence of a state-sponsored police force that supports industrialized animal husbandry and the wholesale murder of millions of animals every year,” and he agrees. John orders the police to arrest her in order to stop the demonstrators, but later in the episode has a change of heart. Because he disagrees with her attitude but respects her passion, he bails her out and invites her down to the ranch. He also expects that the two will gain a deeper understanding of one another.

They talk on the grandeur of the landscape as they drive across Montana’s grasslands. Because of human behavior and its influence on climate change, Summer predicts that it will all be gone soon. Surprisingly, John agrees with her viewpoint and states that he is well aware of global warming “You are correct. It will come a time when the planet will remove us like skin, and it will be our own fault.” What happens in Season 4’s “Under a Blanket of Red”Episode 5 is light on action but strong on emotion. This is a condensed version of the information.