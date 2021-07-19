Pilar Bardem, the mother of Javier Bardem, has died at the age of 82.

Pilar Bardem, the Spanish actress and mother of cinematic star Javier Bardem, died at the age of 82, and tributes have been flooding in.

According to Deadline, Pilar, who was also the mother of actors Carlos and Monica Bardem, died on Saturday in Madrid’s Ruber Hospital after complications from a lung illness unrelated to COVID.

Carlos said on Twitter in Spanish on Saturday, “We wish to relay the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away.” “She died peacefully and without pain, surrounded by her family’s affection.

“We are aware of the affection and admiration that many people felt for her, both in Spain and abroad, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who never failed to stand in solidarity. With all of our hearts, we appreciate your devotion for our mother. Carlos, Monica, and Javier, on behalf of her children, thank you.”

Carlos took to social media on Sunday to post a photo of himself and his two siblings posing with photographs of their mother.

“With a heart full of love, we said our goodbyes to my mother. Carlos added in his dedication, “With affection and a grin.” “And with our hearts overflowing with appreciation for the tens of thousands of expressions of love, admiration, and respect for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this outpouring of affection.”

The daughter-in-law of Pilar Bardem Penélope Cruz, who has been married to Javier Bardem since 2010, posted a photo of herself with the late actress in their 2001 film Live Flesh, Don’t Tempt Me—one of four films they co-starred in—on Instagram on Sunday.

