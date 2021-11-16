Piers Morgan will be fueled by Meghan Markle’s court apology. Experts believe she has a chance to win.

Meghan Markle’s apologies for misleading an English court may empower her critics, like as Piers Morgan, but experts tell The Washington Newsday that it is unlikely to cost her the case.

The Duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday in October 2019 for publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, and the case is still ongoing more than two years later.

The duchess’ lawyers maintained in prior court filings that she “wanted the exact contents of the Letter to be private, and certainly did not expect them to be public.”

In February, she won a victory, but the publication appealed.

Jason Knauf, the duchess’ former communications secretary, presented the Court of Appeal with private messages Meghan Markle had sent him during the appeal. “Obviously everything I’ve typed is with the awareness that it could be leaked, so I’ve been meticulous in my word choice, but please do let me know if anything leaps out to you as a liability,” they said in the text. Meghan’s lawyers have stated that she refused to cooperate with the authors of the favorable memoir Finding Freedom.

In Knauf’s emails, both Harry and Meghan appeared to authorize him to reveal details to the authors, including an accusation that Meghan’s half-sister Samantha was a horrible mother.

The disclosures, according to Eric Schiffer, head of Reputation Management Consultants, “highlights and validates what people like Piers Morgan and other adversaries have been saying.”

“I’m sure that wasn’t her best moment, and I’m sure she regrets it much,” he said. “But we’ll have to see how it plays out with the court, and whether the court believes her credibility has to be examined more closely,” he added.

“I don’t think it’s a massive body slam in the eyes of the average people. However, some of her critics will be allowed to celebrate, reinforcing their message that her integrity is in question.” He continued, ” “For people on the other side, they are ecstatic about the disclosure, and they recognize that it is debilitating on some levels, and I’m sure it was traumatic to Meghan, but what characterizes these things is the outcome, not the process.

“We’ll have to wait and see how the court performs. This is a condensed version of the information.