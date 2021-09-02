Piers Morgan, who has been cleared of wrongdoing, is once again taking aim at Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle once more, denying accusations that her mental health has deteriorated as a result of the hostile press around her.

The Duchess of Sussex said that she had suicide thoughts before leaving the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, in a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.

And Morgan, who was cleared of breaking U.K. broadcasting laws by branding Meghan a liar over her mental health claims on Wednesday, has criticized Meghan and Harry for “continually trashing” Queen Elizabeth II’s family as she dealt with the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April.

Morgan shared a photo of Elizabeth at Philip’s funeral on Twitter on Thursday, where she sat alone owing to COVID-19 limitations at the time.

“Has anyone given a consideration for what the Queen has had to undergo this year as the Sussexes have repeatedly attacked her family & the Monarchy as she lost and mourned her beloved husband of 73 years, amid all the controversy about Meghan Markle’s mental health?” he said. It’s a disgrace.”

After declaring on Good Morning Britain of her encounter with Winfrey, “I wouldn’t trust her if she read me a weather report,” the controversial media personality received more than 50,000 complaints to the UK television regulator Ofcom in March.

He later left the show due to pressure from GMB broadcaster ITV, which had received a complaint from the Duchess of Sussex, to apologize.

However, Ofcom determined last week that Morgan’s opinion on Good Morning Britain did not violate broadcasting guidelines because he was questioned by other guests and presenters on the show.

“I was reliably informed lately that Meghan Markle wrote directly to my ITV supervisor Dame Carolyn McCall the night before I was driven out, requesting my head on a plate,” Morgan wrote in his Daily Mail column in response to the ruling.

“Apparently, she emphasized that she was writing to Dame Carolyn personally because they were both women and mothers, which is a sickening use of the gender and maternity card if ever there was one.

