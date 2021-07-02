Piers Morgan Criticizes Princess Diana’s Statue, Calling It “Not Great”

Piers Morgan slammed the Princess Diana memorial statue that was unveiled in London Wednesday, calling it “not the finest.”

On what would have been the former Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday, the former Good Morning Britain host offered his thoughts on the statue that was unveiled.

Morgan tweeted a photo of the piece with the caption, “Let’s be honest—not it’s a fantastic statue of Diana.”

Let’s face it, Diana’s statue isn’t really impressive. pic.twitter.com/V8KZkbDmFF

1 July 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Artist Ian Rank-Broadley sculpted the statue, claiming that he wanted to capture the late royal’s warmth, elegance, and enthusiasm.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, Rank-Broadley stated of the statue, “We wanted to reflect her warmth and humanity while demonstrating the impact she had throughout generations.” “I hope people appreciate paying a visit to the statue and the Sunken Garden, and remembering The Princess.”

Morgan, on the other hand, does not appear to enjoy it.

This week, the outspoken TV personality and journalist paid tribute to Princess Diana on Twitter.

Morgan stated, with a photo of him and Diana at an occasion before her death, that Diana “simply wanted to be loved.”

“Today would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. He described her as “a dynamic, intelligent, gorgeous, contrarian, sensitive, witty, unforgiving, and mischievous lady with a big generous heart.” “She was the biggest star in the world, yet I believe her demons were all driven by one desire: to be loved.”

Today would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. She was a dynamic, intelligent, gorgeous, outspoken, sensitive, witty, unforgiving, and mischievous woman with a big heart. The world’s biggest star, but I believe her demons were all driven by one desire: to be loved. pic.twitter.com/NNZYrcoyXZ

1 July 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Meanwhile, Morgan reflected on the Princess’ life and personality in his Daily Mail column this week, calling her “fabulous but difficult,” “mischievous but sensitive,” “compassionate but unforgiving,” “kind but stubborn,” “hilarious but contrary,” “loyal but uncompromising,” and “vulnerable but manipulative.”

“In a sense, that was her magic,” he explained.

“She was a high-energy, unpredictable maelstrom of radiantly beautiful, enormously. This is a condensed version of the information.