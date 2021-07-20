Piers Morgan criticizes Naomi Osaka’s magazine cover after she retaliated against Megyn Kelly.

Piers Morgan has slammed Naomi Osaka’s appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s new swimsuit issue for 2021, following her withdrawal from the Wimbledon and French Open tennis tournaments.

Osaka, a Grand Slam champion, made headlines in late May when she announced her withdrawal from the French Open, citing mental health issues that made post-match news conferences difficult.

However, criticism quickly surfaced once the new Sports Illustrated covers were published on Monday, which had Megan Thee Stallion as the publication’s first rapper cover star and Leyna Bloom as the first transgender model to grace the front page.

Morgan, 56, tweeted in response to a news announcing Osaka’s new cover: “ANOTHER magazine cover for brave inspirational Naomi!” It’s no surprise she didn’t have time for obnoxious media news conferences!”

With his comments, the British TV star has joined a chorus of critics who have spoken out about Osaka’s cover on the microblogging platform.

Outkick CEO Clay Travis remarked on Twitter, “Since declaring she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis wins, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit edition.”

“Let’s not forget the cover of (and interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!” broadcaster Megyn Kelly replied in response to his tweet.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist, I would’ve assumed you would take the time to study what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that, you would’ve found out I photographed all of my covers last year,” Osaka wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Instead of jumping on here and spewing hate, Megyn, you should do better.”

Kelly, on the other hand, persisted in her criticism, sharing a screenshot of a notification that Osaka had blocked her.

Kelly tweeted, “Poor @naomiosakablocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts”). “She appears to be contending that she photographed her several covers prior to publicly declaring she was too socially uncomfortable to deal with the press. The truth is that she despises having to answer questions she doesn’t have control over. Accept it.”

Morgan chimed in, saying to Kelly, “Yep, and she just blocked me as well.” Ms. Osaka’s only media tolerance is for sycophantic magazine editors. This is a condensed version of the information.