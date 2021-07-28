Piers Morgan Admits Quitting TV Show Over Meghan Markle Was “Gutless and Cowardly”

Piers Morgan has conceded that walking off the set of Good Morning Britain amid an argument with a fellow presenter over Meghan Markle was “brave and cowardly.”

In March, the British journalist famously walked out of the studio after Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast in the United Kingdom.

While Morgan returned to the studio a few minutes later, it was to be his final day on Good Morning Britain, as the show announced his departure.

Morgan chose to address his own moment of walking away in a new column for the Daily Mail, in which he launched a new attack on Simone Biles for her choice to withdraw from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Sorry if this offends all the wailing Twitter snowflake virtue-signallers, but I don’t think quitting is remotely courageous, heroic, or inspiring,” he wrote in the piece, which was published on Wednesday.

“And yes, I say that as someone who walked off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier this year during a dispute with a coworker over Meghan Markle, the person who, more than anyone else, has fueled this cynical new phenomenon of shutting down legitimate criticism by deceptively playing the mental health and race cards.

“What happened to me revealed the absurd hypocrisy that exists among social media quitter-lovers. I just stepped away for a few minutes before returning to my work, but it was long enough for Twitter to brand me a cowardly coward and a sniveling weak-minded weasel for all time.

“In fact, thousands of people bombarded me with the now-famous meme of me walking away after I tweeted criticism of Simone Biles yesterday, and mercilessly insulted me for quitting.

“Weirdly, they didn’t think my resignation was as courageous, heroic, or inspiring as Ms Biles’! Of course, as they spewed their horrible foul-mouthed invective, none of them gave a damn about my mental health.

“However, here’s the thing: they were correct, and I was incorrect. I WAS BRAINLESS and cowardly to go away.

“If you’re going to dole it out, you’ve got to be ready to take it when it comes back at you, which is why I. This is a condensed version of the information.