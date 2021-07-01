Phylicia Rashad is being pressured to resign as Dean due to her support for Bill Cosby.

After expressing her support for Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad is facing requests to resign as dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts.

On Wednesday, the actress, who portrayed Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, stirred uproar by applauding the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her former co-sexual star’s assault conviction and free him.

Sharing a snapshot the beleaguered actor on Twitter, Rashad wrote: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

“I totally encourage survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” she added three hours later on the microblogging platform. My post was not meant to be inconsiderate to their truth in any way. Friends and family have told me that child abuse has long-term consequences. Healing is my heartfelt wish.”

While Rashad’s tweet congratulating Cosby on his release is still up on her account, a lot of Twitter users have expressed their displeasure.

Actress Janet Hubert, who played the first Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, tweeted: “Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the s*** shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a** guilty man!”

She added: “I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

Others turned their attentions to Rashad’s new position at her alma mater Howard University, which was announced in May.

Forbes senior editor Abe Brown said: “Howard University will have to fire Phylicia Rashad over her Crosby-defending tweet by the end of the day, right? (End of the week at most?) Unclear how there could be another outcome.”

“Phylicia Rashad should STEP DOWN as the dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts,” tweeted @MJFINESSELOVER. “Having an r*pe apologist as dean of a college will put students’ safety on the line and demonize survivors when they report their cases on campus.”

Wrote @Metsfan19863: “If I were the women of Howard University, I think I’d have some opinions on Phylicia Rashad being Dean. What happens if one of them are assaulted?”

“Phylicia Rashad is a wonderful actress. But I’d worry about her ability to appropriately respond to the inevitable sexual assault allegations that will land on her table as the new dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts,” said @Josh_B_Rosner.

“Does Phylicia Rashad represent the Howard U. faculty’s policies and points of view?” @Berrentree wrote. “That is part of a Dean’s job, isn’t it? This is not a good look for Howard University.”