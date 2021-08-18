Photos of America’s 20 Oldest Stadiums and Theaters.

The US has a long and illustrious history in sports and theater, which may be traced in part through its stadiums.

Eight of the top ten largest stadiums in the world are located in the United States, with Michigan Stadium holding more than 107,000 spectators.

The oldest stadiums and theaters in the country date back centuries. The first permanent American theatre was built in Philadelphia in 1766 and is no longer standing.

Here are America’s 20 oldest surviving stadiums and theaters…

1929 Bryant-Denny Stadium

The Alabama Crimson Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a college football stadium in Alabama. It was first constructed in 1929 and last expanded in 2010.

The stadium now has a capacity of over 100,000 people, making it one of the largest in the United States.

1927, Saenger Theatre

The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, was opened in 1927, had a capacity of 4,000 people.

Hurricane Katrina devastated the theater in 2005, however it was eventually refurbished and reopened in 2013. It now has a capacity of 2,600 people.

Soldier Field in the year 1924

The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field stadium home since 1971, when they first played there.

Following a refurbishment in 2003, the historic stadium can currently house up to 61,500 spectators, according to the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

The Rose Bowl Stadium was built in 1922.

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, will commemorate its centennial year in 2022.

Until 1928, the stadium was in the shape of a horseshoe, with the south stand taking another six years to complete. The stadium now has a seating capacity of almost 100,000 people.

1917, Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium is over a century old. The Wisconsin Badgers have been associated with the stadium since its inception in 1917.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 80,321 people.

In 1916, the Pantages Theatre was built.

This Minneapolis Theatre is a member of Alexander Pantages’ famed theater conglomerate. A total of 1,014 persons can be accommodated in the theater.

In 1922, it was renovated and a stained-glass dome was installed.

The Yale Bowl was founded in 1914.

When it first opened in 1914, the Yale Bowl stadium, which is connected to Yale University in Connecticut, was the world’s largest athletic stadium.

It’s got the capability. This is a condensed version of the information.