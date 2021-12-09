Photo Exhibitions At Balmoral, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II.

A sex trafficking jury in New York was shown a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing in a log house owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell is suspected of cultivating teenage females for Epstein to abuse. She has entered a not guilty plea.

As prosecutors worked to piece together a picture of the couple’s relationship, the US Department of Justice released a photograph of the couple’s visit to the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, along with a number of additional photos of the duo.

Epstein is seen in the photo with his arm around Maxwell’s shoulder and her hand on his knee.

According to the BBC, it is unclear who shot the photograph at Balmoral, although both were friends of Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, who was known to have invited them there in 1999.

The image’s revelation will add to the Duke of York’s already mounting pressure over his relationship with Epstein, a convicted pedophile, and how Andrew introduced him to royal circles.

Andrew has been named three times in the Maxwell trial, including by “Jane,” one of the claimed victims who claims to have seen the prince when she was 14 years old. Andrew was not accused of abuse by her.

“Do you recall Prince Andrew being on a flight with you?” said Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s attorney, last week.

Jane replied, “Yes,” according to the Daily Mirror in the United Kingdom.

Virginia Giuffre, a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim, is suing the Duke separately. She claims he raped her when she was a sex trafficking victim. He is adamantly opposed to the charges.

The Maxwell trial heard testimony from a guy only identified as Shawn, the boyfriend of another alleged victim, "Carolyn," yesterday. Carolyn, he claimed, had "I've only ever had two jobs in my life. She was employed at both Arby's and Jeffrey."