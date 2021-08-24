Phil Valentine, a conservative talk radio host who died of COVID, received tributes.

Phil Valentine, a conservative talk radio presenter who died of COVID-19, has received tributes.

Phil Valentine’s death was announced on Saturday by SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, the Nashville radio station where he held his self-titled radio show. He was 61 years old at the time.

Valentine, who had not been vaccinated, was diagnosed with COVID on July 12 and admitted to the hospital a few days later. The host made waves after his family stated that he regretted not supporting the COVID vaccine, which he had previously expressed reservations about. The family urged people to get vaccinated, and the host stated that after he recovered, he vowed to promote the vaccination.

His brother, Mark Valentine, suggested in late July that the outspoken presenter’s shift in opinion had prompted many to be vaccinated.

Phil Valentine was born and reared in Nashville, North Carolina, and decided to pursue a career in radio when a buddy recognized his deep voice and suggested it. He went on to study broadcasting and work at numerous radio stations after that. He has published a documentary and other conservative novels. Valentine was also well-known for opposing Tennessee’s state income tax two decades ago.

In a Facebook message after his death on Monday, his brother described him as “amazing.” “It’s difficult to process losing a closest friend and a brother at the same time,” Mark Valentine wrote. Phil was a self-made success story. He polished and perfected several God-given talents to create a ‘Storybook’ existence that few can envision.

“He was a fantastic singer, composer, and author in addition to being a fantastic radio/TV personality. He also possessed a strong analytical mind, capable of distilling even the most complex political topics into simple terms. I was his largest supporter, as well as his most zealous defender and advocate.

“Above and beyond his numerous professional achievements, his greatest and most lasting legacy was his family.”

Phil Valentine was praised as a “wonderful husband, father, friend, and broadcaster” by Dan Mandis, a fellow SuperTalk radio personality.

“Working with and knowing Phil was a career and life highlight for me,” he stated.

Sean Hannity, a Fox News anchor who has interviewed him and written the forewords to two of his books, tweeted on Saturday: “To a dear buddy, and This is a condensed version of the information.